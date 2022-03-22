Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $158.07. 2,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,244. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average is $159.80. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $136.38 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

