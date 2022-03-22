Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.16 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

