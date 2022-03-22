Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $480,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 755.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,235. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.