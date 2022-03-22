Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $223,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ciena by 13.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ciena by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,274,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 26,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.