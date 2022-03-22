Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $240,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. 13,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

