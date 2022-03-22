Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,235 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.61.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $9.97 on Tuesday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 135,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,920 shares of company stock worth $52,207,516 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

