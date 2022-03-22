Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.45. 849,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,112,705. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

