Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 130 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.11. 35,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.