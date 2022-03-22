Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 132 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314,764. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.