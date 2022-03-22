Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insulet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of PODD opened at $253.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $193.70 and a 12 month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

