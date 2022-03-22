IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 580 at Barclays

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 580 ($7.64) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 640 ($8.43) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 423.20 ($5.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 521.78. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 363.60 ($4.79) and a one year high of GBX 610.50 ($8.04).

In other IntegraFin news, insider Victoria Cochrane purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.94) per share, with a total value of £19,762.50 ($26,016.98). Insiders bought a total of 3,813 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,042 in the last ninety days.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

