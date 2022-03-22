Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.77. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,835 shares of company stock valued at $778,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

