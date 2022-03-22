Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,651,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,446 shares of company stock valued at $52,481,415. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBKR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,110. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

