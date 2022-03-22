Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Interface also posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. The stock had a trading volume of 127,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,184. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $820.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.88. Interface has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interface by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

