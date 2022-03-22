International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 571,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 563,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 127,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $148.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

