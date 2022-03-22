International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.02.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average of $154.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

