International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 954,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 501,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

