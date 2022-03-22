International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 273,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,823,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.63 and a 1 year high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.