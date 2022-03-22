International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $2,602,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200-day moving average is $167.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

