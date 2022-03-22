International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.87. The company had a trading volume of 87,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

