International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $126.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 514,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,880,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.