Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $2.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of INTZ opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 209.82% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 44.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

