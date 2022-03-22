Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $473.60. The stock had a trading volume of 42,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $506.63 and its 200 day moving average is $570.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.