Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.45.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $466.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

