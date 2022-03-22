Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
INUV opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47.
Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.