Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.96

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.96 and traded as high as $22.16. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 5,326,475 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 76,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

