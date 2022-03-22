Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.44

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

