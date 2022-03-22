Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $19.36 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $199.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

