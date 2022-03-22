Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.