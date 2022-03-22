Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 47,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Investors Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ISBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 over the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 515.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,464,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950,835 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $53,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $21,932,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $21,283,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

