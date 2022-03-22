Investors Purchase High Volume of Independence Realty Trust Put Options (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,410 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,774% compared to the typical volume of 223 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. Barclays began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

IRT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 106,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

