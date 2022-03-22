Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

CSR stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.18. 52,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,011. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

Investors Real Estate Trust ( NYSE:CSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -669.75%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

