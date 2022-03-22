Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.51. 12,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.49 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

