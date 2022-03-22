iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

