iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GNMA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.60 and last traded at $47.68. 39,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 60,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.