iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Shares Bought by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,022,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,580,000.

Shares of IMCB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

