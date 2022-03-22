iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 134,688 shares.The stock last traded at $107.36 and had previously closed at $106.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,566,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,489,000 after purchasing an additional 310,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after buying an additional 296,441 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,113,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

