iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.22

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $128.22 and last traded at $127.27, with a volume of 7453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.02.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.