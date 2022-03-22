iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,969,000.

OEF opened at $205.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $174.89 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

