iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $247.37 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.75.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

