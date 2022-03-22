iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,505,000. Q3 Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 546.1% during the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,020 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAI opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.35.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

