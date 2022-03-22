IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Up 5.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 135,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 180,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 35.98, a current ratio of 36.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89. The company has a market cap of C$561.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.13.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

