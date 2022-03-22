Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Issuer Direct stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 million, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

