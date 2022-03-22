ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Cut to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 93 ($1.22) price objective on the stock.

ITVPF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock remained flat at $$1.03 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. ITV has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.