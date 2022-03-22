J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.