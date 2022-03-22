J2 Capital Management Inc Acquires Shares of 460,246 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 460,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,220,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF makes up about 7.8% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 366,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 202,962 shares during the period.

BATS TAIL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 629,838 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

