J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $279,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $432,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

