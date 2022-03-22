J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $460,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

CVS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 121,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

