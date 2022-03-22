J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,898 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of FANG traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.