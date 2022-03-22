J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. 14,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

